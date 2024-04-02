Homestays want a relaxation in the Kerala Abkari Policy to serve guests a limited amount of toddy.

The Abkari Policy 2023-24 allows only hotels and resorts with 3-star rating and above to tap toddy on own premises to serve guests under the Kerala toddy‘ brand.

The appeal by homestays, a major segment in Kerala’s tourism sector, came during a roundtable conference organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, on toddy sale under Abkari Policy 2023-24.

Homestay owners, members of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society, Kerala Cheth Kallu Vyavasaya Thozhilali Federation, Kerala Cheth Kallu Union members, and tourism department officials attended the meeting.

The decision to allow serving toddy in homestays is expected to improve the livelihood of toddy tappers and attract more youth to join the sector.

The government may impose restrictions on the number and size of trees that can be tapped in a homestay.

Speakers at the meeting argued that overregulation was stifling the growth of the toddy tapping sector.

They termed the Abkari Policy impractical in its present form, as it allows relaxation of norms only during peak seasons. However, toddy needs to be tapped on a daily basis to provide a good yield and there is no specific tourist season for Kerala, the speakers argued.