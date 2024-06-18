UGRO Capital on Tuesday said it has completed equity capital raise and allotment of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCD) and warrants worth ₹1,265 crore. The company’s board had approved an equity capital raise of ₹1,332.66 crore at a board meeting on May 2.

“All investors, except the ones who became ineligible for regulatory reasons, invested full money in UGRO,” per a company statement.

The company allotted CCDs worth ₹258 crore and warrants worth ₹1,007 crore, with backing from existing private equity investor Samena Capital, which committed ₹500 crore through warrants, it added.

Other significant commitments came from institutional investors such as Aregence and several Indian family offices, the company. UGRO’s founder, board members, and management team also subscribed to the Warrants issue.

