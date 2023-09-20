The Chennai-based company’s IPO consists of a ₹400-crore fresh issue and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.088 crore equity shares.

Promoter Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd will offload 40 lakh shares and two private equity funds -- India Business Excellence Fund-II and India Business Excellence Fund–IIA -- will sell 8 lakh and 32 lakh shares, respectively.

The company will announce a price band soon.

Updater Services provides a specialised business services platform operating across India, delivering integrated facilities management services and a range of other services.

