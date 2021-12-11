Markets

Vedanta to pay ₹13.50 interim dividend

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 11, 2021

Vedanta is in the process of reorganising its entire business   -  REUTERS

This will lead to an outgo of ₹5,019 crore for the company

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has declared an interim dividend of ₹13.50 per equity share, leading to an outgo of ₹5,019 crore for the company.

The Board of the company, which met on Saturday, approved the second Interim Dividend of ₹13.50 per equity share or over 13 times the face value of ₹1 per share for the financial year 2021-22, said the company in announcement to stock exchanges.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 18, it added.

The company is in the process of reorganising its entire business and evaluating options to spin off Aluminium, Iron and Steel, and Oil & Gas businesses as separate entities and list them on stock exchanges.

Published on December 11, 2021

