Vodafone Idea witnessed strong buying interest among Indian stock market bulls. After the announcement of the board meeting on February 27, 2024, to discuss fundraising, Vodafone Idea shares attracted the attention of Dalal Street bulls in early morning deals and opened with an upside gap. The telecom stock went on to touch an intraday high of ₹17.90 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday gain more than 9 per cent against its previous close of ₹16.30 per share.

Stocks of Vodafone Idea rallied after Vi disclosed that it will be holding a board meeting to raise funds in the form of equity infusion or rights issue next week.

At the same time, Vi promoter, Kumar Mangalam Birla also reiterated his commitment to the company on Thursday, stating that efforts are being made to get external investors.