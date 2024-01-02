Intellect Design Arena Ltd’s consumer banking arm, Intellect Global Consumer Banking, has renewed its licence agreement with one of Vietnam’s top five banks for its core banking solution, Intellect Digital Core (IDC), an eMACH.ai-based core banking platform.

The company has over 5 million individual and corporate customers and over $24 billion in assets. It will use IDC to introduce innovative products across banking services, including current and savings accounts, deposits, payments, lending, treasury, and trade finance.

Intellect Design collaborates with Indian Bank for cash management solution, shares up

The bank intends to improve customer experience through personalised pricing, contextual product recommendations, and faster product launches. It would offer real-time international and domestic payments, digital loan management, and improved NPA management.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO of Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) at Intellect Design Arena, said, “We appreciate the bank’s trust in our solution, and we remain committed to supporting their aspirations.”

However, the shares were down by 1.01 per cent at Rs 819.90 at 2.06 pm on the BSE