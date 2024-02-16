Zydus Lifesciences Limited’s shares went up 1.40 per cent after the company secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the production and distribution of Isosorbide Mononitrate Extended-Release Tablets USP in 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg doses.

This medication, a generic version of Imdur extended-release tablets, is primarily used to prevent chest pain (angina) in patients with coronary artery disease. The tablets will be manufactured at Zydus’ formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Also read: Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approvals for dexamethasone tablets

The company informed, with this approval, Zydus has now amassed a total of 388 approvals and has filed over 460 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the inception of its filing process in FY 2003-04.

The shares were up by 1.40 per cent to ₹891.85 at 3.25 pm on the BSE.