₹12,000-crore IPO plan: Paytm EGM on July 12

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
One97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm, has called for an extraordinary general meeting on July 12 ahead of its planned initial public offering.
The company plans to raise ₹12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares, which will be taken up at the EGM.
A proposal to declassify Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the promoter will also be taken up at the EGM. Sources said this is being done to meet SEBI norms.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the issue of employee stock options as part of the IPO.
The Articles of Association of the company are also likely to be amended.
A Paytm spokesperson declined to comment on the development.
Fintech major Paytm is planning to go public by the end of the year around November or December through an IPO. It is hoping to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by July and has already lined up merchant bankers for the issue.
The company, which is backed by SoftBank Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Ant Financial, has already received an in-principle approval from its board of directors for the IPO.
According to the Hurun India Unicorn Index 2020, Noida-based Paytm was the highest valued Indian unicorn with a valuation of $16 billion
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...