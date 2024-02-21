The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed former LIC Chairman M R Kumar as part time non official Director as well as non-executive Chairman of Bank of India (BOI)

He has been appointed as BOI Chairman for a term of three years.

ACC has also appointed Srinivasan Sridhar, as part time non official Director as well as non Executive Chairman on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). Sridhar has been appointed for a term of three years subject to the condition that he resigns from the Board of Bank of Baroda.

In another decision, ACC has appointed Aravamudan Krishna Kumar as part time non official Director as well as non Executive Chairman on the Board of UCO Bank. Kumar has been appointed for a term of three years subject to his resignation from the Board of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Limited, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.