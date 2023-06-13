Leading fintech company Acemoney has launched an all-in-one payment device. It incorporates micro ATM, Aadhaar ATM, and POS in a single device. The device will not only act as a POS device but enable merchants to offer other services.

Customers will be able to withdraw cash using biometric system that facilitates card-based or Aadhaar-based financial transactions, according to the company. Considering the requirements of traders and customers, a large touch screen display and thermal printing facility have been provided in the device.

Nimisha J. Vadakkan, MD, Acemoney, said that cards from any bank can be used for cash transactions on the device. Customers can approach merchants with their debit cards or Aadhaar cards for withdrawing money from their bank accounts. They can also deposit money in their bank accounts . Moreover, Acemoney has provided BBPS facility to facilitate all kinds of recharging and bill payments. This will open new business opportunities for merchants and provide more services to the customers.

The company had earlier launched offline UPI ATM card for making financial transactions using a keypad phone without internet connectivity. The company had also introduced wearable ATMs, which can be used as a ring and keychain. ATM at doorstep service was also launched, which had immensely benefitted people during Covid times, according to the company.

