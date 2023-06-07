HDFC Bank has introduced a new credit card — Millennia — offering cashback. The card comes with contactless technology allowing customers to ‘tap and pay’ via POS machine.

The HDFC Millennia Credit card offers cashback and reward points on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce platforms. In addition, the card also offers 1 per cent cashback on offline purchases, smart EMI, and lounge access for free, among others.

Millennia credit card can be used for Amazon, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, and Myntra, to earn 5 per cent cashback points. In every billing, a maximum reward of ₹1000 would be offered.

Eligibility to obtain HDFC Millennia Credit card

The Millennia card is applicable to both self-employed and salaried persons.

The minimum age limit is 21 and maximum age is 40.

People earning a maximum of ₹35,000 gross salary can apply for the card.

Self-employed people with an annual income of ₹6 lakh or above are also eligible.

Also read: Axis Bank introduces Kiwi credit card on UPI app