Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net rises by 17%

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
Aditya Birla Capital posted a 17.1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹250.48 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year as against ₹213.79 crore in the same period a year ago.
However, on a quarterly basis it decreased marginally as it had registered a net profit of ₹255.78 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.
For the October to December 2019 quarter, consolidated revenue of the company for the quarter grew 13 per cent to ₹4,645 crore as against ₹3,780 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
“Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Its overall lending book of non-banking finance company and housing finance stood at ₹60,123 crore as on December 31, 2019.
“NBFC and HFC have optimised asset and liability mix with adequate liquidity to meet growth requirements,” it said, adding that it raised about ₹11,000 crore of long-term funds during the nine months.
On Friday, the shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 0.90 per cent lower at ₹99.15 on the BSE.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...