Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net rises by 17%

Aditya Birla Capital posted a 17.1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹250.48 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year as against ₹213.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, on a quarterly basis it decreased marginally as it had registered a net profit of ₹255.78 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

For the October to December 2019 quarter, consolidated revenue of the company for the quarter grew 13 per cent to ₹4,645 crore as against ₹3,780 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

“Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Its overall lending book of non-banking finance company and housing finance stood at ₹60,123 crore as on December 31, 2019.

“NBFC and HFC have optimised asset and liability mix with adequate liquidity to meet growth requirements,” it said, adding that it raised about ₹11,000 crore of long-term funds during the nine months.

On Friday, the shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 0.90 per cent lower at ₹99.15 on the BSE.