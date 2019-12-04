After three days of snag, HDFC Bank’s digital services back to normal

Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s net and mobile banking services, which were facing an outage for nearly three days, began to normalise by Wednesday evening.

“The bank has been working hard to normalise operations,” said industry sources, adding that the reasons behind the snag will be looked into and addressed once the services are completely up and running.

Earlier, users who tried to log into the facility, received a message from the bank that said: “We apologise, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.”

Responding to complaints on Twitter, the bank tweeted on Tuesday: “We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round-the-clock. While customers are able to transact using netbanking and mobile banking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues.” It further said: “Needless to say, this is not the experience we would like our customers to have, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”

HDFC Bank is the largest private sector lender in the country and the outage comes at the beginning of the month when customers have to carry out a slew of transactions, including bill payments and EMIs. HDFC Bank is understood to have one the largest salary account customer base in the country.

For credit-card payments, the bank has suggested using alternatives such as ATM or NEFT transfer, cheque or over-the-counter cash payment, and the option of autopay.