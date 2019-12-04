After three days of snag, HDFC Bank’s digital services back to normal

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s net and mobile banking services, which were facing an outage for nearly three days, began to normalise by Wednesday evening.
“The bank has been working hard to normalise operations,” said industry sources, adding that the reasons behind the snag will be looked into and addressed once the services are completely up and running.
Earlier, users who tried to log into the facility, received a message from the bank that said: “We apologise, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.”
Responding to complaints on Twitter, the bank tweeted on Tuesday: “We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round-the-clock. While customers are able to transact using netbanking and mobile banking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues.” It further said: “Needless to say, this is not the experience we would like our customers to have, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”
HDFC Bank is the largest private sector lender in the country and the outage comes at the beginning of the month when customers have to carry out a slew of transactions, including bill payments and EMIs. HDFC Bank is understood to have one the largest salary account customer base in the country.
For credit-card payments, the bank has suggested using alternatives such as ATM or NEFT transfer, cheque or over-the-counter cash payment, and the option of autopay.
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...