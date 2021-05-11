Anchor investor Bay Tree India cuts stake in YES Bank to 5.40%

A three-pronged transformation
Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has cut its stake in YES Bank further from 6.03 per cent as at March-end 2021 to 5.40 per cent now.
Bay Tree India Holdings (BTIH) had 7.48 per cent stake in YES Bank as at December-end 2020.
BTIH, which is a part of New York-based Tilden Park Capital Management, was the biggest anchor investor in YES Bank’s further public offer (FPO) in July 2020.
It invested about 55 per cent of the ₹4,098 crore the bank mopped up from anchor investors. Overall, the bank raised ₹14,850 crore (net of share issue expenses) through the FPO.
Along with BTIH, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, too, cut their stake in the private lender in the fourth quarter of FY2021.
As at March-end 2021, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shareholding in YES Bank came down to 1.96 per cent (2.39 per cent as at December-end 2020) and 1.52 per cent (1.76 per cent), respectively.
State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be the biggest investor in YES Bank, with 30 per cent stake. India’s largest bank reduced its stake in the private sector bank from 48.21 per cent to 30 per cent in the second quarter of FY21.
YES Bank reported a net loss of ₹3,788 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a net profit of ₹2,629 crore in the year ago quarter.
In the reporting quarter, the bank made a substantial provision of ₹6,510 crore towards bad loans against ₹1,100 crore in the year ago quarter.
The bank’s net interest income was down 22.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹987 crore. Non-interest income rose 36.6 per cent y-o-y to ₹816 crore.
