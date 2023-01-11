Hyderabad, January 11

Andhra Pradesh Government has, on Wednesday, released ₹395 crore under the‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme towards interest-free loans through banks to about 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans.

The release of funds formally by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati would facilitate disbursal of ₹10,000 each for petty traders and artisans who were registered as beneficiaries under the scheme. Reddy released ₹15. 17 crore towards reimbursement of interest to benefit 13.28 lakh beneficiaries who have obtained and repaid the loans promptly in the last six months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the beneficiaries of the scheme were not only becoming a self-employed community, but were also helping the society indirectly.

The State Government so far sanctioned 24,06,000 loans out of the total number of 39,21,000 loans given in the entire country. Out of the total 15,31,347 beneficiaries, 8,74,745 traders and artisans were promptly repaying their loans and had become inseparable part of the scheme by recycling their loans with discipline, he said.

Eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats to be included in the scheme at the end of social audit every six months, according to a release.

