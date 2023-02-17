The Board of Directors AU Small Finance Bank has approved the appointment of Kavita Venugopal as Non-Executive Independent Director (Additional Director) on the bank’s Board with effect from March 29, 2023 for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Venugopal has been a career banker with over 35 years of experience including leadership positions with various multinational banks and private sector banks in India, perAU SFB’s regulatory filing.

She was Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, India from May 2012 to December 2014 and prior to that, she has led various teams at Standard Chartered Bank & ANZ Grindlays Bank apart from various other private sector banks, as per the filing.

“The Bank shall be immensely benefited with her knowledge and experience in the areas of Banking & Finance, Risk Management, Economics, Business & Strategy, Customer Management, Leadership/Human Resource Management, Corporate Governance, Investment Banking/Fund Raising and Financing to SME & Mid Corporates,’according to the filing.