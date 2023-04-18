AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has integrated with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to launch bill payment services through video banking.

The primary aim of this initiative is to promote digital accessibility and enhance economic capability, leading to greater financial inclusions.

“For our bank customers, we have already been catering to over 400+ services through video banking. Now, with the introduction of bill payment services on video banking, we aim to offer our customers the comfort of a face-to-face interaction while paying their bills at their convenience. We thank National Payments Corporation of India and other dignitaries for supporting this innovation,” said Ankur Tripathi, CIO, AU Small Finance Bank.

AU SFB’s video banking service underscores its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its customers. This platform enables customers to pay bills without the need to visit a branch, which is particularly beneficial for those with mobility issues or residing in remote areas and senior citizens.

With the aid of expert banking representatives, customers can make payments to 20K+ billers across 20+ categories, from their AU account.

People can make payments likeFASTag, loan repayment, insurance, investments, education fees, municipal taxes, utility payments including gas, electricity, mobile, landline, water, DTH bills, and others through AU SFB’s video banking service.