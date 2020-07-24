AU Small Finance Bank Q1 net profit up 5.5%

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
AU Small Finance Bank posted a net profit of 5.5 per cent at ₹200.8 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal, against ₹190.32 crore a year ago.
Total income increased by 20.6 per cent to ₹1,409.91 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹1,168.33 crore a year ago.
The bank’s net interest income increased by 30 per cent to ₹516 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, against ₹396 crore a year ago. Other income grew by 7 per cent to ₹225.79 crore in the quarter under review.
“During the quarter, the bank made provisions of ₹181 crore, including additional provision of ₹140 crore for potential impact of Covid-19, in addition to ₹138 crore Covid-19 provision created in the last quarter (other than standard and NPA provisions),” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 1.69 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020, against 2.08 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs amounted to 0.62 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2020 versus 1.25 per cent a year ago.
Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Bank continues to perform well enough on all metrics such as deposit growth, extra liquidity buffers, asset quality, and digital banking.
“Being in a very uncertain environment, the bank made additional provisions to create extra buffer to build resilience, financial stability and to strengthen its balance sheet.”
