Authum Investment to buy Reliance Commercial Fin in ₹1,629-cr deal

Authum Investment and Infrastructure is set to acquire Anil Ambani-led Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL) on completion of the resolution process under the Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions, 2019.

Lenders have approved the ₹1,629 crore bid placed by Authum in the meeting held on Thursday and letter of intent was issued in favour of the company's bid.

The resolution will result in overall debt reduction of Reliance Capital by over Rs 9,000 crore.

RCFL offers a wide range of products including loan against property, MSME/SME loans, infrastructure financing, education loans and micro financing.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure, a Non-Banking Finance Company has over 15 years of presence and net worth of about ₹2,360 crore as of June-end.

Authum is currently managed by a team of professionals with significant investment experience in domestic, public and private equity. Authum’s investment strategy is long term value creation through investments in listed companies, providing growth capital to unlisted companies, acquisition of financial assets, real estate investments and debt investments.

Further, the proposed acquisition of Reliance Commercial Finance strengthens business portfolio and enables to develop a single platform across multiple financial products and services in the NBFC sector, it said.

The acquisitions offer a growth opportunity with a blend of commercial finance, MSME/SME, affordable housing, loan against properties, retail and consumer finance along with strong digital and technology play to generate higher yields.

These segments are major drivers of the economy with significant unfulfilled demand, it said.

Authum is geared up to meet its financial commitment to the lenders of RCFL under the LoI.

The company will leverage on RCFL customer base, employees, processes, licenses, branch network and digital platform with an aim to create a niche lending platform, it said.