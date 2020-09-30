Avanse Financial raises $15 m via External Commercial Borrowing

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Avanse Financial Services, an education-focussed NBFC, has raised $15 million from World Business Capital Inc, a US-based financial institution.
This funding is backed by guarantee from US International Development Finance Corporation (US DFC) via external commercial borrowing (ECB) route.
Avanse Financial has received this long-tenure (10 years) social impact funding under US DFC’s women empowerment initiative – ‘2X Women’s Initiative’ – as 30 per cent of the students funded by this NBFC are women educational aspirants.
The ‘2X Women’s Initiative’ aims to catalyse investment in projects that are owned by, led by, or empower the world’s women and supports the administration of Women’s Global Development & Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP).
Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services, said: “ECB is a unique way of raising funds from the best of global platforms. Based on this process, we have been able to create a new category of long-tenure social impact funding. The fund will be utilised to help more number of deserving Indian students to fulfil their academic aspirations. We will create strategic deployment plans to support the expansion and fulfilment of education aspirations of deserving students.”
Avanse Financial Services is dedicated to create robust platforms to motivate women student participation in higher education. “We strongly believe that educating women results into empowered families, stronger societies, a knowledgeable economy and ultimately, a prosperous nation. Hence, we will continue to develop products and services to encourage women to pursue their academic aspirations,” Gainda added.
Recently, Avanse Financial Services secured ₹250 crores under Government and regulatory initiatives. About ₹100 crorehave been raised through the Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) window 2.0 by RBI from leading public sector banks and ₹150 crores under the Partial Credit Guarantee (PCG) Scheme. Avanse Financial is one of the pioneers to have started funding non-conventional courses along with the large conventional ones. The NBFC funds courses such as STEM programs, MBA programs and also some of the non-conventional courses such as photography, music, aviation and animation that students want to pursue both in India and in international markets.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...