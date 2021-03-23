Award for Esaf Small Finance Bank

Esaf Small Finance Bank has been awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ certification by the Great Place to Work Institute.

The certification is the result of an employee survey conducted by the third-party global authority on recognising high-trust and performance culture at workplaces. This recognition acknowledges the bank’s commitment and credibility amongst its employees.

K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, Esaf Small Finance Bank, said: “Employees are always the pillars behind the success of our organisation. This certification is an honour and true recognition for our continued efforts making every day better for employees. We have always provided our employees the best work atmosphere upholding our brand values. Great Place to Work Institute recognises organisations on multiple parameters. and undergoes a rigorous assessment to arrive at the coveted list of companies.”