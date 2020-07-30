Money & Banking

Axis Bank launches AI-powered conversational voice BOT for IVR

Updated on July 30, 2020

An Axis Bank branch in Mumbai   -  Bloomberg

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday unveiled as Automated Voice Assistant ‘AXAA’, which is an artificial intelligence-powered conversational voice BOT.

“AXAA operates like a humanoid and has power to change the paradigm of customer experience from conventional Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to a new era of call steering and precise response with very high degree of accuracy and consistency,” it said in a statement, adding that it will assist customers to traverse through the IVR and address their queries and requests, without the need for any human intervention in most cases.

It can converse in English, Hindi and Hinglish and is capable of handling one lakh customer queries and requests per day.

