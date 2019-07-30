Axis Bank Q1 net jumps 95% YoY to ₹1370-cr

Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 95.4 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹ 1,370.08 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20 aided by a healthy rise in income.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹701.09 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income (standalone) rose to ₹19,123.71 crore for the June quarter of 2019-20 from ₹15,702.01 crore in the year ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

There was an uptick in provisioning for bad loans and contingencies at ₹ 3,814.58 crore for April-June 2019-20 against ₹3,337.70 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the asset quality showed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 5.25 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2019, down from 6.52 per cent as on June 30, 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at ₹2.04 per cent from 3.09 per cent a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit jumped by 75 per cent to ₹1,262.98 crore as against ₹722.23 crore year ago. Income increased to ₹19,409.09 crore as against ₹16,126.05 crore.

Axis Bank scrip closed at ₹ 706.55 on BSE, down 1.82 per cent from previous close.