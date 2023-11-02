Axis Bank has partnered with Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, to provide cheaper loans for green homes.

Under this partnership, Mahindra Lifespaces’ customers can avail home loans at 0.25 per cent less than the standard home loan rate. Further, the loan application and disbursal process will entail reduced paperwork, to minimise paper wastage and ensure efficient document management.

“With growing awareness, customers have become more conscious about the eco-system and are actively seeking financial solutions to reduce carbon footprint in their day-to-day lives,” said Sumit Bali, Group Executive and Head - Retail Banking, Axis Bank.

Mahindra Lifespace has a 100 per cent green portfolio, and a commitment to build only Net Zero homes from 2030.

“Through this partnership, both the entities aim to encourage customers to choose sustainable housing projects and adopt eco-friendly practices in their day-to-day lives,” the entities said in a release.