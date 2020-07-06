Aye Finance raises ₹125 crore from Germany-based impact investor

Bombay Play raises ₹11 crore in pre-Series A from Leo Capital
Aye Finance, a new-age non banking finance company, has raised over ₹125 crore in debt from Germany-based impact investor, Invest in Visions.
This Capital-G (Google parent Alphabet’s investment arm)-backed fintech will utilise the funds for on lending to micro enterprises, Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, told BusinessLine.
Aye Finance already has debt lines from multiple Development Finance Institutions — Blue orchard, FMO, TripleJump, MicroVest and many more. “Access to adequate capital has never been more significant than in these current times of economic disruptions and we are committed to supporting these grassroots business through these trying times as well with our loan offerings. And we are grateful for the support we receive from our debt partners in helping us realise our mission of creating an inclusive India,” Sharma said.
Since its inception in 2014, Aye Finance has disbursed over ₹3,000 crore Crores to over 200,000 two hundred thousand micro enterprises in India.Invest in Visions was founded by Edda Schröder in 2006 with the vision of offering institutional and retail investors access to impact investments - investments that offer investors both financial and social returns. They specialise in investments in sustainable agriculture, social enterprises and social impact lending (social bonds, for example, in the areas of healthcare, education, social housing).
It may be recalled that Aye Finance had recently raised Rs 210 cores in Series E equity round which was led by CapitalG.
Since inception, Aye has raised over ₹690 crore in equity and over ₹2,000 crore in debt through various debt instruments.
