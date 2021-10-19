Balasubramanian elected as Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds

Balasubramanian has been elected Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India, at the recently concluded board meeting of AMFI.

Balasubramanian is Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management. He would take over from Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Balasubramanian earlier served as AMFI Chairman between 2017 and 2019 and now would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next AGM.

Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson of AMFI.

A Balasubramanian was also appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of AMFI Financial Literacy Committee, being the Chairman of AMFI.

Shah was elected to be the Chairman of AMFI Valuation Committee.

Radhika Gupta has been re-elected as Chairperson of AMFI ETF Committee.

Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) was re-elected as the Chairman of AMFI Operations and Compliance Committee.

Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, IDFC Asset Management has been elected as the Chairman of AMFI Standing Committee of Certified Distributors (ARN Committee).

These decisions were taken by AMFI, the industry body of SEBI-registered mutual funds at its Board Meeting on Monday.