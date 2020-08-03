Bandhan Financial Holdings cuts stake in Bandhan Bank, raises ₹10,600 crore

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Bandhan Bank Ltd’s main shareholder sold ₹10,600 crore ($1.4 billion) of its stake in India’s most profitable bank to meet the regulator’s ownership rules. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd sold 337.4 million shares in the Indian lender at ₹313.10 in a block trade on Monday, according to deal teams seen by Bloomberg News. The company’s shares plunged 11 per cent to ₹307 rupees at 11:21 am in Mumbai, heading for the biggest loss since March 30.
The latest sale helps founder and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh cut his stake to 40 per cent from 60.95 per cent, according to data available as of June.
The RBI imposed restrictions on branch expansion by Bandhan Bank, which specialises in lending to small borrowers, after it failed to lower its stake to 40 per cent last year. Bandhan Bank then agreed to combine with mortgage financier Gruh Finance Ltd in a $11.7 billion deal to pare the founders’ stake as mandated, following which the central bank partially relaxed its curbs on the lender.
The RBI is very clear that shareholding in private banks should be diversified as it reduces concentration risk, Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings at ICRA Ltd, the local arm of Moody’s Investors Service. The urgency of stake sale by Bandhan founders shows that the RBI is on its track on its rules regarding shareholding in private banks.
The central bank is currently reviewing its norms on shareholding in private banks, which stipulate founders cut their stake to 15 per cent, as it aims to improve corporate governance in a sector plagued by bad loans.
Some of Bandhan Bank’s profitability metrics, including return on assets and return on equity, are the highest among Indian banks.
Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt., J.P. Morgan India Pvt., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. and JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. are joint book-runners for the deal.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...