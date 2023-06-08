Also Read:UPI transaction limit set by Indian banks. See details here

Bank of Baroda (BoB) recently announced a new way to withdraw cash via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in all its ATMs, as per reports. The move comes in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to banks to offer Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) option.

Cardless cash withdrawal from ATMs

Head to Bank of Baroda ATM

Choose ‘UPI Cash Withdrawal’

Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

Scan the QR code from ICCW integrated UPI

Step 5: Authorise the transaction with UPI PIN via mobile

The new facility aims to protect people from cloning, impersonation and fraud. It generates a unique QR code for every transaction. With ATM UPI service, customers can avail of only two transactions per day per account, and at a limit of ₹5,000.