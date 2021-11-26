Bank of Baroda raises ₹1,997 crore via AT-1 bonds

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹1,997 crore via an issue of Additional Tier 1 bonds at a coupon rate of at 7.95 per cent. Bonds of ₹1 crore are unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up Basel III compliant perpetual bonds.

Bids of ₹5,308 crore

The public sector bank informed exchanges that it has received total bids aggregating ₹5,308 crore against issue size of ₹2,000 crore. The issuance was finalised for ₹1,997 crore.

The Bank of Baroda has allotted the bonds to 21 investors.

Recently, the Union Bank of India had mopped up ₹2,000 crore via AT-1 bonds on private placement basis at a coupon rate of 8.70 per cent.