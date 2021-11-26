Money & Banking

Bank of Baroda raises ₹1,997 crore via AT-1 bonds

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 26, 2021

The Bank has allotted the bonds to 21 investors

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹1,997 crore via an issue of Additional Tier 1 bonds at a coupon rate of at 7.95 per cent. Bonds of ₹1 crore are unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up Basel III compliant perpetual bonds.

Bids of ₹5,308 crore

The public sector bank informed exchanges that it has received total bids aggregating ₹5,308 crore against issue size of ₹2,000 crore. The issuance was finalised for ₹1,997 crore.

The Bank of Baroda has allotted the bonds to 21 investors.

Also see: BoB’s arm launches credit card powered by mobile app

Recently, the Union Bank of India had mopped up ₹2,000 crore via AT-1 bonds on private placement basis at a coupon rate of 8.70 per cent.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like