BoB’s arm launches credit card powered by mobile app

BOB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB), has partnered with OneCard, to launch a co-branded mobile-first credit card.

The virtual credit card, powered by a mobile app, will be delivered in under three minutes and the metal card will be delivered in three to five days, BFSL and OneCard said in a joint statement.

The internationally valid credit card will be issued by BFSL and managed by OneCard on VISA’s Signature platform.

Also read: Bank of Baroda signs MoU with NCDEX e-Markets

OneCard has been launched by FPL Technologies, a fintech start-up. It allows users to control all aspects of the card, including locking the card, enabling offline and online tractions, enabling domestic and international transactions, and paying the bill from an app.

The statement emphasised that the card comes with benefits such as lifetime validity, zero joining and annual fee, instant virtual card issuance, instant issuance of reward points, and easy redemption among others, within the app.

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL said, “BFSL is currently on its transformation journey, investing in technology, processes and people to ensure we offer best-in-class credit cards to our customers under the Bank of Baroda brand.