Bank of Baroda to reduce RLLR to 6.85%

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Saturday said it will reduce its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 7 per cent to 6.85 per cent with effect from November 1, 2020.

Since all retail loans are linked to RLLR (External benchmark- Repo linked rate), customers availing home loan, mortgage loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan and all other retail loan products can avail of this benefit, India’s third largest public sector bank said in a statement.

After the revision in RLLR, BoB’s home loan rates will start at 6.85 per cent and car loan rates at 7.10 per cent, mortgage loan rates will start at 8.05 per cent and education loan rates at 6.85 per cent.