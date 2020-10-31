Money & Banking

Bank of Baroda to reduce RLLR to 6.85%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 31, 2020 Published on October 31, 2020

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Saturday said it will reduce its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 7 per cent to 6.85 per cent with effect from November 1, 2020.

Since all retail loans are linked to RLLR (External benchmark- Repo linked rate), customers availing home loan, mortgage loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan and all other retail loan products can avail of this benefit, India’s third largest public sector bank said in a statement.

After the revision in RLLR, BoB’s home loan rates will start at 6.85 per cent and car loan rates at 7.10 per cent, mortgage loan rates will start at 8.05 per cent and education loan rates at 6.85 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 31, 2020
Bank of Baroda
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.