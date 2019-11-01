Bank of India reports Q2 net profit at Rs 266 cr

Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 266 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 against a net loss of Rs 1,156 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income rose 32 per cent to Rs 3,860 crore against Rs 2,927 crore in the year ago period. Other income was up 29 per cent at Rs 1,327 crore (Rs 1,030 crore in Q2FY2019).

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined by Rs 592 crore during the quarter to stand at Rs 61,476 crore as at September-end 2019. GNPAs edged lower to 16.31 per cent of gross advances in the reporting quarter against 16.50 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Net NPAs nudged up to 5.87 per cent of net advances in the reporting quarter against 5.79 per cent in the preceding quarter.