Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has paid ₹857.16 crore dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to the Government. Nidhu Saxena, MD & CEO, presented the dividend on Friday to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Government holds an 86.46 per cent stake in the public sector bank. BoM had declared a dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share (14 per cent) for FY24.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit