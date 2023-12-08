Bankers in the public sector and old private sector banks have some good news, with the Indian Banks’ Association and the unions agreeing to a 17 per cent annual increase in salary and allowances.

This increase is higher than the 15 per cent agreed in the last (11th) bipartite wage settlement.

The Association will also take up action with the Government the possibility of declaring all Saturdays as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The terms of the 12th bipartite wage settlement will be effective from November 1, 2022, for five years.

Bank unions defer planned bank-wise and state-wise strike action

“Annual increase in salary and allowances is agreed at 17 per cent of the annual pay slip expenses for FY2021-22, which works out to Rs 12,449 crore for all public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India,” an MoU between the IBA and bank unions said.

As a one-time measure applicable to the current bipartite/ joint note period, a monthly ex-gratia amount will be considered along with pension for PSB pensioners and family pensioners, who were drawing pension as on October 31, 2022.