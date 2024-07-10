Investment bankers mopped up $243.8 million in equity capital market (ECM) underwriting fees in the first half of the year, up 127 per cent from a year ago and the highest first half total since 2007, according to a report by LSEG Deals Intelligence.
Citi leads the ranking for the underwriting of India-domiciled ECM activity with $3.3 billion in related proceeds and 11.3 per cent market share.
ECM activity hit a record high and raised $29.5 billion in the first half of 2024, up 144.9 per cent compared to a year ago, making it the highest-ever semi-annual total by proceeds, the LSEG report said. Number of ECM offerings saw a 63.8 per cent increase year-on-year.
Initial public offerings (IPO) from Indian issuers raised $4.4 billion, up 97.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, and number of IPOs jumped 70.6 per cent year-on-year. Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 85 per cent of India’s overall ECM proceeds, raised $25.1 billion, up 155.7 per cent from a year ago, while number of follow-on offerings grew 56.4 per cent year-on-year.
ECM Issuance from India’s industrials sector accounted for majority of the nation’s ECM activity with 21.4 per cent market share worth $6.3 billion in proceeds, a 96.2 per cent increase from a year ago. Telecommunications captured a 16.6 per cent market share as proceeds grew significantly compared to the first half of 2023. Financials rounded out the top three and captured 14.5 per cent market share, raising $4.3 billion, up 57.2 per cent year-on-year.
Overall activity
Investment banking activities earned $530.4 million in fees during the first half of 2024, a 11 per cent decline from last year, according to LSEG Deals Intelligence. This includes $114.9 million in total DCM underwriting fees and $90.8 million in M&A advisory.
Kotak Mahindra Bank took the top position for overall investment banking fee ranking with a total of $40.6 million, accounting for 7.6 per cent wallet share of India’s investment banking fee pool.
Primary bond offerings from India-domiciled issuers raised $40.8 billion in the first half of 2024, down 25.6 per cent in proceeds compared to the same period last year, making it the lowest first half total since 2022.
M&A activity totaled $37.3 billion in the first half of 2024, a 4.4 per cent increase from a year ago, the highest first half period since 2022.Target India M&A activity reached $34.4 billion, up 8 per cent compared to last year. Domestic M&A activity totaled $17.2 billion, down 8.8 per cent from the first half period last year. Inbound M&A grew 32.4 per cent from a year ago and totaled $17.2 billion. Outbound M&A activity reached $2.7 billion, down 29 per cent year-on-year, the lowest first half total since 2019.
US was the most active nation doing cross-border deals with India – both as target for outbound and acquiror for inbound activity.
Majority of the deal making activity involving India targeted the high technology sector which totaled $5.8 billion and accounted for 15.6 per cent market share.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.