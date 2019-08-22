Bankers underline need to tap the millennials

Banks have underscored the need to focus on realising the potential of the millennials segment in the country.

Making a presentation on ‘Dealing with challenges of millennials’ at the Bankers’ Club meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Syndicate Bank, said millennials form the major chunk of income generators in the country.

He also deliberated on the attitudes and attributes of the millennials, the challenges they pose, and understanding them in relation to the banking industry.

PV Bharathi, MD and CEO of Corporation Bank, who is also honorary chairman of Bankers’ Club in Mangaluru, acknowledged the potential of millennials in defining business needs and deliveries. She said the basic tenets of banking such as recovery should not be overlooked in zeal of business expansion. Mahabaleshwara MS, MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank, who is the honorary president of the Bankers’ Club, said the club is a forum to share information, knowledge and to debate the issues concerning bankers in the region.