Banks coming together for new umbrella entity for retail payments

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Two leading private sector lenders HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank seem to be readying plans for a new pan-India umbrella entity (PUE) licence for retail payments.
HDFC Bank late on Thursday night said it has executed an agreement for subscribing to 4,995 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid up issued by Ferbine Private Limited for a consideration of ₹10 per equity share.
“Post investment, bank will hold 9.99 per cent of the equity shareholding of Ferbine,” it said in a regulatory filing. The acquisition for cash consideration of ₹49,950 will be completed by February end, HDFC Bank said.
Umbrella entity for retail payments could see robust response
Earlier in the evening, Kotak Mahindra Bank too had said it picked up 9.99 per cent stake in Ferbine.
Promoted by Tata Sons Private Ltd, Ferbine was incorporated on January 18, 2021, to make an application to RBI for the PUE licence.
“The main business of the company would be to operating a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payment systems, as would be allowed/licensed by RBI, subject to approval of the PUE application,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in the filing.
Retail payment systems: RBI opens doors to private sector
The acquisition in Febrine Private Limited by Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to be completed on or prior to February 26, 2021.
“It may be noted that the Bank may participate in future capital raise by Ferbine,” the bank said.
The announcement comes just ahead of the RBI deadline for accepting applications for umbrella entity for retail payments by February 26, 2021.
Earlier, So Hum Bharat Digital Payments had announced that it is in talks with private sector lender YES Bank for a 9.99 per cent equity investment and will work together on the proposed new umbrella entity.
Other banks, including State Bank of India, are also understood to be evaluating and applying to the RBI under the guidelines.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...