Bharat Financial top management resignations: Board defers relieving them till completion of review, says IndusInd Bank

The top management of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd – Shalabh Saxena and Ashish Damani have resigned from their positions, but the board has decided to defer the consideration to relieve them until an ongoing review is completed, IndusInd Bank said on Monday.
A review of disbursal of nearly 84,000 loans without customer consent due to a technical glitch at BFIL is going on at the microfinance company.
“Shalabh Saxena and Ashish Damani, currently employed with BFIL in the capacity of the Managing Director and CEO and the Executive Director and CFO, respectively, have tendered their resignations pursuant to emails addressed to the Chairman of the Board of BFIL on November 25, 2021,” the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
The announcement comes after Spandana Sphoorty (SSFL) had on November 22 announced the appointment of Saxena as its new Managing Director and CEO and Damani as the President and Chief Financial Officer.
BFIL is the wholly-owned microfinance subsidiary of IndusInd Bank.
Both of them have offered to assist in the ongoing review of transactions related to BFIL, for which the bank has appointed an international audit firm to conduct an independent review and ascertain the veracity of the anonymous complaints, the bank further said.
“The Board of BFIL has deferred consideration of the decision to relieve them until the completion of the ongoing review,” IndusInd Bank said.
The lender has nominated J Sridharan as Executive Director on the Board of BFIL and appointed Srinivas Bonam to oversee the day-to-day functioning of BFIL, it further said.
