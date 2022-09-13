BharatPe appoints two new independent directors

After months-long tussle between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe’s board, the fintech unicorn has announced the appointment of two independent directors on its Board.

The two appointed independent directors are BP Kanungo, former Deputy Governor of RBI, and Kaushik Dutta, current Chairman and Independent Director at Zomato. These appointments are in line with the company’s aim to build a world-class institution.

BP Kanungo, former Deputy Governor of RBI | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Kanungo served as the Deputy Governor of the RBI from 2017 to 2021 and will work closely with the Board to help BharatPe build a profitable business. On the other hand, Dutta previously held leadership positions at PwC and will now help the fintech firm as it prepares to go public in the next two to three years.

Kaushik Dutta, current Chairman and Independent Director at Zomato

Building BharatPe 2.0

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the Board, BharatPe said, “Earlier this year, we had put in place a robust governance framework and were in the process of identifying the right leaders who could join the Board in building BharatPe 2.0. The recent important appointments are in line with that thought. I am confident that these distinguished leaders will provide invaluable guidance to the Board and Management.”

The board of directors of BharatPe now includes two executive directors, Shashvat Nakrani (founder) and Suhail Sameer (CEO); five non-executive directors, Rajnish Kumar (former Chairman of State Bank of India) and four investor nominees; and two independent directors.

“The new appointees bring diverse experience and a deep understanding of the industry and the regulatory landscape. They will be a great asset for us at BharatPe as we continue to build products that disrupt the market. I look forward to working with them as we continue on our journey to drive financial inclusion across the length and breadth of Bharat,” said Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.