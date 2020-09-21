Bharti AXA Life launches new united-linked individual plan

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has come up with 'Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro', a unit-linked individual insurance plan that offers triple benefits of regular savings, enhanced protection and market-linked returns.

The new ULIP helps customers plan and achieve their financial milestones as per the changing life-stages along with financial security for their families.

‘’We believe it is important for new-age customers to exercise goal-based savings for accomplishing their life and financial goals. To avoid the hassle of choosing from multiple protection and investment products, Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro brings out a protection-oriented investment solution that provides multifold benefits from helping policyholders plan their finances prudently at different stages of life to providing risk cover on loss of life", said Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

He said that new ULIP would allow customers to focus on their life and long-term wealth creation goals with strategic investment options to maximize savings for their future.

The new ULIP provides protection and wealth creation benefits from an early age of 91 days up to the age of 99 years by paying premiums either for a limited duration or once at the commencement of the plan.

Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro has two variants – Growth and Legacy. In Growth variant, the customers have three policy term choices, 10, 15 or 20 years, and can pay the premium once or for 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years.

The Legacy variant also provides the policyholder with a life insurance cover of 10 times the annualized premium throughout the policy term up to 99 years of age and a legacy fund for his/her loved ones to build wealth and fulfil life aspirations.