Bharti AXA Life launches new united-linked individual plan

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Bharti AXA Life Insurance has come up with 'Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro', a unit-linked individual insurance plan that offers triple benefits of regular savings, enhanced protection and market-linked returns.
The new ULIP helps customers plan and achieve their financial milestones as per the changing life-stages along with financial security for their families.
‘’We believe it is important for new-age customers to exercise goal-based savings for accomplishing their life and financial goals. To avoid the hassle of choosing from multiple protection and investment products, Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro brings out a protection-oriented investment solution that provides multifold benefits from helping policyholders plan their finances prudently at different stages of life to providing risk cover on loss of life", said Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
He said that new ULIP would allow customers to focus on their life and long-term wealth creation goals with strategic investment options to maximize savings for their future.
The new ULIP provides protection and wealth creation benefits from an early age of 91 days up to the age of 99 years by paying premiums either for a limited duration or once at the commencement of the plan.
Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro has two variants – Growth and Legacy. In Growth variant, the customers have three policy term choices, 10, 15 or 20 years, and can pay the premium once or for 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years.
The Legacy variant also provides the policyholder with a life insurance cover of 10 times the annualized premium throughout the policy term up to 99 years of age and a legacy fund for his/her loved ones to build wealth and fulfil life aspirations.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...