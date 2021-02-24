Bharti AXA Life rolls out a new protection plan

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bharti AXA Life Insurance has introduced 'Quit Smoking' and 'Stay Fit' benefits in its new protection solution Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro. It offers the option to cover the life of up to 99 years and provides a customised shield with multiple flexibilities to financially secure the insured and his/her family.
Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro is a non-linked, individual, non-participating pure protection plan that also offers One Year Term and telemedical underwriting option to individuals as a key differentiator in the domestic insurance market.
With this term plan, the company has introduced quit smoking and stay fit benefits for customers with an additional discount of 5 per cent on the subsequent renewal premium.
The new protection solution helps customers get rewarded for a healthy lifestyle on quitting smoking and improved health status and reduce policy premium under the ‘Quit Smoking’ and ‘Stay Fit’ benefits before the third policy anniversary and the second policy anniversary, respectively.
Bharti AXA Life Insurance MD and CEO Parag Raja said in a statement, ‘’The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has made people aware about the need for financial protection and obligations in the uncertain life and set term insurance a crucial component in their portfolio, which was not the same a few years ago. We designed Flexi Term Pro with multiple features and options that help people insure their life and earn financial security for their families as per the preference and needs. Further, the value-loaded protection solution also caters to the evolving life stage needs of our customers. We believe that quit smoking and stay fit benefits are game-changing characteristics that will redefine the protection insurance market in India.’’
Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro is available in two options – without return of premium and with premium return. It gives a 100 per cent premium back to the policyholders at the end of maturity only in the premium return option. Under without return of premium variant, the customer also can avail a joint-life benefit in the same policy, which allows the assured to cover his/her spouse. On the demise of the primary life assured, the life cover for the spouse will continue.
The life cover is available till 85 years, though there is an option of whole life term coverage up to 99 years.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...