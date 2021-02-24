Bharti AXA Life rolls out a new protection plan

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has introduced 'Quit Smoking' and 'Stay Fit' benefits in its new protection solution Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro. It offers the option to cover the life of up to 99 years and provides a customised shield with multiple flexibilities to financially secure the insured and his/her family.

Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro is a non-linked, individual, non-participating pure protection plan that also offers One Year Term and telemedical underwriting option to individuals as a key differentiator in the domestic insurance market.

With this term plan, the company has introduced quit smoking and stay fit benefits for customers with an additional discount of 5 per cent on the subsequent renewal premium.

The new protection solution helps customers get rewarded for a healthy lifestyle on quitting smoking and improved health status and reduce policy premium under the ‘Quit Smoking’ and ‘Stay Fit’ benefits before the third policy anniversary and the second policy anniversary, respectively.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance MD and CEO Parag Raja said in a statement, ‘’The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has made people aware about the need for financial protection and obligations in the uncertain life and set term insurance a crucial component in their portfolio, which was not the same a few years ago. We designed Flexi Term Pro with multiple features and options that help people insure their life and earn financial security for their families as per the preference and needs. Further, the value-loaded protection solution also caters to the evolving life stage needs of our customers. We believe that quit smoking and stay fit benefits are game-changing characteristics that will redefine the protection insurance market in India.’’

With or without premium return

Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro is available in two options – without return of premium and with premium return. It gives a 100 per cent premium back to the policyholders at the end of maturity only in the premium return option. Under without return of premium variant, the customer also can avail a joint-life benefit in the same policy, which allows the assured to cover his/her spouse. On the demise of the primary life assured, the life cover for the spouse will continue.

The life cover is available till 85 years, though there is an option of whole life term coverage up to 99 years.