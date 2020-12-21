Last-minute hardsell: Bidders write to DHFL administrator

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bidders seem to be making a last-ditch effort to showcase to DHFL’s (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) Administrator and its Committee of Creditors that their bid is the best, going by the letters they have written to the key stakeholders involved in DHFL’s resolution process.
This comes ahead of the voting by the CoC on the revised bids for the debt-laden company as part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), on Monday wrote a letter to DHFL Administrator R Subramaniakumar stressing on the objective of value maximisation in assessing the bids.
He also emphasised the unconditionality of the bid by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEL, as well as the fact that it has offered the highest upfront cash of ₹13,000 crore.
Piramal’s bid envisages a merger of its existing housing finance entity with DHFL. .
Referring to at least three ‘Final’ rounds of bidding so far for DHFL, Piramal said he is perplexed that a need for ‘further clarifications’ has been expressed.
“And in some instances, these ‘clarifications’ have started to take a commercial colour yet again. Requests for change in terms like escrow amounts, cut-off date for financial creditors’ entitlement etc are, in fact, commercial changes,” he said, expressing concern that this may not be the final round of bids.
Meanwhile, the Adani Group is also understood to have written a letter to the DHFL Administrator, stressing that its bid has no conditionalities attached and questioning the offer by Oaktree Capital for DHFL’s insurance arm.
It questioned how Oaktree, as a non-resident, proposes to acquire DHFL’s stake in Pramerica Life Insurance, which is already 49 per cent foreign owned and how it can ascribe a “theoretical” value of ₹1,000 crore, when it cannot own it.
US-based Oaktree Capital, which had emerged the highest bidder for DHFL, has removed the clause of escrow of ₹1,500 crore from its resolution proposal. It is also understood to be offering ₹300 crore more for FD holders of DHFL.
Joining the race, Kapil Wadhawan, the former promoter of DHFL, too has sent a fresh missive to the Administrator underlining that his proposal to fully repay all creditors is the best compared to the revised bids submitted for the resolution and should be considered.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...