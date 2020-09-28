Bond traders brace for borrowing hike in crucial week

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Indian bond traders’ worst fears may be realised this week if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announces a further increase to its mammoth borrowing plan.
Traders expect the government to lift its borrowing estimate for the October-March period to ₹6-lakh crore from the existing ₹5-lakh crore, according to 10 out of 16 traders in a Bloomberg survey. The timing for this increase could not be worse as the Reserve Bank of India is set to keep its policy rates on hold on Thursday amid a persistently high inflation.
“With no rate cut baked-in, the only thing the market is waiting for is the borrowing calendar, and cues in the RBI policy,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer debt at Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. “Additional borrowings will definitely spook the market if there isnt a game plan to support extra sales.”
The additional borrowing could take full-year issuance to a new high of ₹13-lakh crore from the current ₹12-lakh-crore target, according to Bloomberg calculations. But that’s not all. Additional supply from cash-strapped state governments is set to add to the markets debt burden.
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership expects States to sell more than ₹6-lakh crore of debt in the second half, double the amount from the preceding six months.
Strains on the bond market are becoming evident amid the supply glut, with underwriters having to stepping in to rescue four of the past seven debt auctions.
The benchmark 10-year bond yields are also inching up. It had dropped from a four-month high touched in August after the RBI bought bonds outright on top of conducting a Federal Reserve-style twist, where it simultaneously buys long-term securities and sells short-term ones.
So far the RBI has used these measures sporadically to deal with yield spikes, but Bank of America sees it holding $75 billion of open-market bond operations by March to ensure smooth auctions. Expectations are for the RBI to keep the benchmark yield anchored below 6 per cent, seven out of 12 traders in a separate Bloomberg survey said. The 10-year yield rose five basis points to 6.04 per cent on Friday.
However, increasing bond sales may not be the only option for the government, according to some traders. Funds needed to stimulate the economy amid its worst contraction can also come from Treasury bill sales, according to AU Small Finance Bank.
“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented solutions,” said Debendra Dash, who doesnt rule out a Bank Indonesia-style direct debt monetisation by the RBI.
The government may also delay the potential increase in supply to shied the market from an immediate shock. Six out of the 16 traders surveyed see the issuance hike coming towards the latter part of the fiscal year, when the officials have a better visibility of revenues while six others expect no change.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...