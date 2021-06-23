Borrowers to get option to repay a part of the Gold (Metal) Loan in physical gold

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to provide jewellery exporters/ domestic manufacturers of gold jewellery an option to repay a part of the Gold (Metal) Loan (GML) in physical gold in lots of one kg or more.
Currently, these loans are repaid in Rupees, equivalent to the value of gold borrowed, on the relevant date/s.
The option to the borrower to repay a part of the GML in physical gold in lots of one kg or more can be given, subject to conditions that the GML has been extended out of locally sourced/ GMS (Gold Monetisation Scheme)-linked gold; and repayment is made using locally sourced IGDS (India Good Delivery Standard)/ LGDS (LBMA’s Good Delivery Standards) gold.
Also read: How savings were impacted by Covid second wave
The other conditions that have been prescribed are that the gold is delivered on behalf of the borrower to the bank directly by the refiner or a Central agency, acceptable to the bank, without the borrower’s involvement; the loan agreement contains details of the option to be exercised by the borrower, acceptable standards and manner of delivery of gold for repayment; and the borrower is apprised upfront, in a transparent manner, of the implications of exercising the option.
The Central bank asked banks to suitably incorporate the above aspects into the board-approved policy governing GML along with concomitant risk management measures. The banks shall continue to monitor the end-use of funds lent under GML.
As per the extant instructions, nominated banks authorised to import gold and designated banks participating in Gold Monetization Scheme, 2015 (GMS) can extend Gold (Metal) Loans (GML) to jewellery exporters or domestic manufacturers of gold jewellery.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...