hamburger

Money & Banking

BSE EBIX to distribute LIC products

Our Bureau | Mumbai, Feb 17 | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022

Registers over 10,500 point of sale persons

BSE EBIX Insurance Broking on Thursday said it has signed an Insurance Broker Agreement for distribution of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India products.

“Under this agreement, BSE EBIX will offer their clients insurance products offered by LIC such as Life and Health, using its omni-channel digital presence,” it said in a statement.

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc is in the process of seeking IRDA approval to transfer its share ownership in BSE EBIX from its parent Ebix Singapore Pte Ltd to EbixCash, it further said.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE said, “Our partnership with LIC not only aims at providing relevant insurance products, but will also provide best-in-class services to their customers through our unique digital initiatives. Further, enriching the client experience, BSE EBIX’s digital capabilities will support servicing and help our clients select relevant policies.”

BSE EBIX has registered over 10,500 Point of Sale Persons, 4,677 of whom are certified and ready to do business through the BSE EBIX portal.

Published on February 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you