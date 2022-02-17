BSE EBIX to distribute LIC products

BSE EBIX Insurance Broking on Thursday said it has signed an Insurance Broker Agreement for distribution of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India products.

“Under this agreement, BSE EBIX will offer their clients insurance products offered by LIC such as Life and Health, using its omni-channel digital presence,” it said in a statement.

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc is in the process of seeking IRDA approval to transfer its share ownership in BSE EBIX from its parent Ebix Singapore Pte Ltd to EbixCash, it further said.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE said, “Our partnership with LIC not only aims at providing relevant insurance products, but will also provide best-in-class services to their customers through our unique digital initiatives. Further, enriching the client experience, BSE EBIX’s digital capabilities will support servicing and help our clients select relevant policies.”

BSE EBIX has registered over 10,500 Point of Sale Persons, 4,677 of whom are certified and ready to do business through the BSE EBIX portal.