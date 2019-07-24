Canara Bank posts 17% Q1 profit on lower provisioning for bad loans

Facts and figures
Relatively lower bad loan provisioning and operating expenses burden helped Canara Bank report a 17 per cent increase in first quarter standalone net profit at ₹ 329 crore against ₹281 crore in the year ago period.
The public sector bank's net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) was down 16.5 per cent at ₹ 3,241 crore (₹ 3,883 crore in the year ago period). Other income nudged up marginally to ₹ 1,862 crore (₹ 1,833 crore).
Loan loss provisions were down by 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹ 2,283 crore. Operating expenses were lower 4 per cent yoy at ₹ 2,663 crore. Net interest margin was lower at 2.29 per cent against 2.52 per cent in the year ago period.
Global (domestic plus overseas) deposits were up 14.5 per cent yoy at ₹ 6,10,674 crore. Domestic CASA (current account, savings account) share declined to 29.46 per cent of domestic deposits against 32.43 per cent in the June 2018 quarter.
Global advances increased 11.12 per cent yoy at ₹ 4,49,290 crore. Domestic advances and overseas advances increased 11.44 per cent and 6.13 per cent yoy, respectively.
Gross non-performing assets nudged a shade lower to 8.77 per cent of gross advances from 8.83 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 68.62 per cent from 60.69 per cent.
The Bank reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit after minority interest at ₹ 383 crore (₹ 341 crore).
Shares of the Bank closed at ₹ 248.65 apiece, down 2.97 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock has been ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...