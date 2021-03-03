Money & Banking

CARE appoints Sachin Gupta as Chief Rating Officer

Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2021

Our Bureau

CARE Ratings, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Sachin Gupta as its Chief Rating Officer.

“Gupta will lead the rating analytics team and will endeavour to take forward CARE Ratings’ mission of continuously improving the analytical rigour driven also through advanced technological interventions,” it said in a statement.

He was earlier at Crisil where he was a Senior Director and managed the Corporate and Infra Ratings.

