Central Bank of India, NPCI tie-up to launch RuPay debit card for corporates

Central Bank of India (CBoI) has announced its partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch ‘RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card’ for firms/corporates.
This card offers an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh along with a purchase of up to ₹3 lakh at POS or E-Commerce, to its users, the public sector bank and NPCI said in a joint statement.
Further, card users can withdraw up to ₹75,000 at ATMs abroad and perform purchases globally worth up to ₹3 lakh at POS and international online merchants.
Along with Purchase Protection coverage of ₹2 lakh, customers using this card will get accidental death and air accident coverage worth ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively, the statement said, adding the Cardholders will be able to earn reward points on every purchase.
The users of this card will also have access to domestic and international airport lounges twice per quarter and two times a year, respectively, the statement added.
Rajeev Puri, Executive Director, CBoI, said that the card will help cardholders maintain their personal and business accounts separately. This will also enable digital footprints to various Business/MSME customers.
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said: “We believe the contactless CBoI RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card will help customers smoothly address their businesses’ operational requirements on the back of several features and benefits.”
