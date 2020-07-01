Centre approves forming special purpose vehicle to support NBFCs/HFCs to raise liquidity

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The Centre has approved a special scheme to improve the liquidity position of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs)/Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to avoid any potential systemic risks to the financial sector.
In this regard, SBICAP which is a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, has set up SLS Trust, a SPV. The SPV will purchase the short-term papers from eligible NBFCs/HFCs, which will have to utilise the proceeds solely for the purpose of extinguishing existing liabilities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The RBI, however, did not mention the quantum of short-term papers that the SPV will purchase.
The short-term instruments that the SPV will buy will be Commercial Papers and Non-Convertible Debentures with a residual maturity of not more than three months and rated as investment grade.
The facility will not be available for any paper issued after September 30, 2020 and the SPV would cease to make fresh purchases after September 30, 2020.It would recover all dues by December 31, 2020; or as may be modified subsequently under the scheme.
To be eligible under the scheme, NBFCs, including microfinance institutions, should meet conditions relating to capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR)/ capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and net non-performing assets (NNPAs).
The CRAR/CAR of NBFCs/ HFCs should not be below the regulatory minimum of 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Their NNPAs should not be more than 6 per cent as on March 31, 2019;
Further, the NBFCs/ HFCs should have made net profit in at least one of the last two preceding financial years (2017-18 and 2018-19); They should not have been reported under SMA-1 (principal or interest payment overdue between 31and 60 days) or SMA-2 (principal or interest payment overdue between 61and 90 days) category by any bank for their borrowings during last one year prior to August 1, 2018;
The central bank said the NBFCs/HFCs should comply with the requirement of the SPV for an appropriate level of collateral from the entity, which, however, would be optional and to be decided by the SPV.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...