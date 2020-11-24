Centre blocks access to 43 more mobile apps in India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has blocked access to 43 more mobile apps on Tuesday. These include apps that allow Indian users access to China’s AliBaba group of marketplaces.

An official statement said that this action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Ministry has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement added.

On June 29, the Centre had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These included popular social media apps such as TikTok which predominantly have a link to Chinese companies.